Global Cooksafe Coalition

Chefs and property developers team up for gas cooker phase out campaign

Energy

Chefs and property developers team up for gas cooker phase out campaign

Newly launched Global Cooksafe Coalition sets sights on phasing out gas cookers in new kitchens by 2030

clock 21 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read