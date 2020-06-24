global climate strike
'We have to repurpose capitalism': Meet the radical green business group inspired by XR and the climate strikes
Business Declares initiative launches in support of Global Strike, as millions around the world take to streets to demand climate action
A message to the climate strikers: Don't stop. It's working.
The past week provides an avalanche of evidence that the climate strike movement is working
Patagonia and Sodastream join Global Climate Strike
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia says alongside closing all its stores and offices it is to launch a major advertising campaign promoting the global climate strikes
Climate Strike: How leading green businesses are responding to Friday's global strike
Some firms are shutting up shop, others are offering the chance to go on strike, and some have decided climate action starts in the office - Here's your low-down on how firms around the world are handling the climate strike
'A no-brainer': Why striking for climate is good for business
For some businesses, the reputation boost among employees and consumers outweighs the financial impact of striking for the climate
Top websites join global climate strike
Tumblr, Kickstarter, WordPress, and BitTorrent are among the companies to support the Global Climate Strike by donating ad space or shutting down their websites
TUC and Amnesty come out in support of student climate strikes
Unions give backing to 20 September day of action while NGO asks head teachers to back global protests
Amazon staff vow to join climate strikers as they demand 2030 net zero goal
More than 1,000 staff slam firm for 'blatant disregard for reality' in its dealings with oil and gas companies, and for failing to target net zero emissions
Burton joins September 20 climate strike
Sportswear firm is the latest corporate to pledge to close their offices and stores for 24 hours in support of the climate strike
Ben & Jerry's, Lush, and Patagonia pledge to strike in support of climate action
Major companies pledge to join youth climate activists on day strikes worldwide on 20th September in support of climate action