Global Carbon Project

'Rapid rebound': Scientists warn global emissions surging back towards pre-Covid levels

Science

'Rapid rebound': Scientists warn global emissions surging back towards pre-Covid levels

Major new analysis predicts global carbon emissions will rise nearly five per cent this year, as scientists warn COP26 has to trigger 'green recovery' if climate goals are to remain in reach

clock 04 November 2021 • 5 min read
