Global Action Plan
Businesses urged to sign up to new Clean Air Taskforce
As government launches latest clean air funding round, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow calls on businesses to join the likes of Uber, Engie, and Philips in backing new initiative
Six top tips for getting high-level buy-in
Global Action Plan's Naomi Allen suggests key strategies for gaining senior support for sustainability programmes
Seven employee engagement challenges facing every sustainability manager
Chris Large from Global Action Plan sets out the key barriers to helping employees adopt greener behaviours
Minding the GAP - Andy Deacon on the future of Global Action Plan
Incoming managing director aims to expand the charity's behavioural change programmes at home and abroad
The rise of the machines
Self driving cars and automated homes could change society far faster than people realise, argues Trewin Restorick, and now politicians need to play catch up
The day sustainable drainage became interesting
As the flood waters recede, Trewin Restorick asks if the UK is ready for a radical rethink about climate resilience
Seven Sustainability Trends for 2014
Global Action Plan's Trewin Restorick gazes into his green crystal ball and picks out the key trends for the year ahead
Putting consumers in control of energy bills
Global Action Plan's Trewin Restorick reveals the five steps policymakers and energy companies could take to boost efficiency
Sir David King calls on business leaders to embrace 'drivers for change'
Former chief scientist urges businesses to challenge impression that low carbon transition is a 'hair shirts and sandals programme'
From Nudge to Norm - GAP's 20th birthday conference
Join Global Action Plan for an unbeatable day of debate, inspiration and practical advice
Is sustainability a competitive or collaborative issue?
Trewin Restorick considers whether a low carbon transition can be best achieved by businesses pursuing individual strategies or sharing their expertise
How energy efficiency policy has become an "epic failure"
Global Action Plan's Trewin Restorick asks why none of the funding earmarked for energy efficiency improvements is being used to actually help engage consumers with the topic
How one hospital saw the light when it came to changing light bulbs
In the latest in our series of features with Global Action Plan on energy management best practices, Bishop Auckland Hospital reveals how pioneering lighting technology is helping to slash costs
How the National Autistic Society made the journey towards ISO 14001
In the last of our energy management series with Global Action Plan, the NAS reveals how it is boosting frontline services by delivering on office energy savings
Norfolk County Council suggests a simple "thank you" can help maximise energy savings
In the latest in our energy management series, Norfolk County Council reveals how simple changes to internal communication efforts are encouraging green improvements
Park Plaza reveals energy saving plan for all Seasons
In the first part of our series on Global Action Plan's energy management best practices, we reveal how a Westminster hotel is engaging employees with its wide-ranging energy saving programme
Practical tips for energy managers
BusinessGreen and Global Action Plan reveal how some of the UK's top energy managers are pioneering new techniques for cutting energy bills and carbon emissions
The evolving art of employee behaviour change
Trewin Restorick looks back at the history of green employee engagement initiatives, and asks what the future may hold
Has the UK's environment movement lost its way?
Trewin Restorick bemoans the "shortage of innovation and creativity" that is hampering the green NGO community
Should we talk about failure?
Global Action Plan's Trewin Restorick wonders if sustainability executives should be more willing to admit their failures
How to develop a green flexible working strategy: part one
Allowing employees to work from home and on the move can deliver significant environmental savings for your business. BusinessGreen Plus investigates
Why we need the Charter for Energy Efficient White Goods
Writing for BusinessGreen Plus, Trewin Restorick argues why businesses should embrace new proposals to help make appliances more efficient
Blue Chips back Charter for Energy Efficient White Goods
British Gas, B&Q, Bosch and Siemens endorse new report warning consumers are being misled by poor energy labelling
How the power of collaboration means we can deliver sustainable benefits to communities, even in tough economic times
British Gas' Hayley Grocock explains why the energy giant is committed to transforming the lives of over 1,000 young people