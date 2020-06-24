Global Action Plan

The rise of the machines
Self driving cars and automated homes could change society far faster than people realise, argues Trewin Restorick, and now politicians need to play catch up

Practical tips for energy managers
BusinessGreen and Global Action Plan reveal how some of the UK's top energy managers are pioneering new techniques for cutting energy bills and carbon emissions

Should we talk about failure?
Global Action Plan's Trewin Restorick wonders if sustainability executives should be more willing to admit their failures