George Osborne
If we are to 'get Britain building' we need to make sure there are enough bricks to go around
AECOM's Robert Spencer calls on infrastructure owners to collaborate to manage material resources more effectively
Could Labour be about to block the solar VAT hike?
New Labour amendment seeking to allow solar an exemption from higher VAT tax rate is winning cross-party backing
Budget 2016: A missed opportunity for the environment and economy
WWF's Toby Roxburgh argues Osborne's budget missed a massive opportunity for addressing long-term climate risks
Osborne continues to triangulate on the environment just when real leadership is needed
George Osborne has now delivered eight budgets, so the only surprising thing about his approach today towards the green economy is that anyone is surprised
Budget 2016: Green Announcements At-a-glance
BusinessGreen brings you all the need-to-know information on today's green Budget announcements from George Osborne
Budget 2016: Osborne accused of ignoring Paris Agreement with fossil fuel tax breaks and clean energy tax hike
Green business groups welcome retention of mandatory carbon reporting rules and increased flood protection funding, but fears remain over support for low-carbon transition
Budget 2016: Green Economy Reaction
BusinessGreen rounds up all the reaction from business leaders, policy-makers and campaigners
Budget 2016: Green Economy Live Blog
BusinessGreen keeps track of all the green business reaction to today's budget
Budget 2016: Tory MPs call on Chancellor to build on renewables' 'proven delivery record'
Group of backbench MPs write to George Osborne urging him to extend Levy Control Framework and provide a route for renewables to deliver subsidy-free power from 2025
Business giants call on Chancellor to deliver a budget that builds on Paris Agreement
Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change urges George Osborne to "be explicit in your budget speech about the UK's ambition to implement the Paris Agreement"
Budget 2016: Driverless cars to the fore as chancellor urged to tackle clean energy gap
Green Alliance analysis warns that without urgent action UK risks higher bills and a mid-2020 clean energy shortfall
Osborne urged to deliver clean power for the 'Northern Powerhouse'
Businesses, campaigners, co-operatives, local government, and schools across the north of England call on Chancellor to make ‘Northern Powerhouse' a clean energy hub
Steadying the ship: can the Budget help plot a clearer course for energy policy?
EEF's Richard Warren looks at how George Osborne could this deliver some much needed stability to the clean energy sector this Spring
Is the National Infrastructure Commission being denied a low carbon remit?
Green industry figures express misgivings as government consultation suggests low-carbon development will not be a central objective for flagship infrastructure commission
Paris climate deal raises questions for George the Builder
ECIU's Richard Black argues the Chancellor's domestic climate policy is increasingly out of step with a post-Paris world
The green economy's Christmas 'brand story'
UK Green Building Council's John Alker suggests some key characters for the green economy's festive story
Could CCS cuts condemn UK to carbon budget crisis?
Just days after the government promised a more coherent energy and climate strategy, the Chancellor has thrown decarbonisation plans back into disarray
DECC and Defra defend departmental spending cuts
Key environmental departments back Osborne's decision to slash spending across Whitehall
Autumn Spending Review - at a glance
George Osborne delivered a raft of green spending cuts and policy announcements in his spending review - BusinessGreen delivers the need-to-know guide for green business
Spending Review: The green economy reaction
"Rather than building the low carbon infrastructure fit for the future, the Chancellor has doubled down on building the infrastructure of the past"
Energy efficiency scheme cut as Osborne announces next phase of green policy shake-up
Energy Company Obligation and Renewable Heat Incentive to be reformed, as Chancellor declares 'going green should not cost the Earth'
What the green economy can expect from the Autumn Statement
Osborne will deliver the results of his spending review during the Autumn Statement today - BusinessGreen rounds up what it could mean for the green economy
Defra budget cuts larger than any other department, RSPB warns
Economists at the charity estimate fresh cuts to Defra could amount to 57 per cent budget reduction in real terms