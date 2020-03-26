Future Jobs Hub
Future Jobs: Why one day we will all be sustainability experts
A photographer by trade, IKEA's Hege Sæbjørnsen explains why a desire to make a positive social and environmental impact prompted a career change
Future Jobs: Unlocking the secrets of urban farming in a Bristol shipping container
VIDEO: Grow Bristol delivers fresh leafy greens grown in a shipping container to city shops and restaurants by bike
Future Jobs: Meet the people behind the UK's world-leading offshore wind industry
VIDEO: 250 staff at Ørsted's Grimsby site work day in, day out to maintain and operate hundreds of offshore wind turbines off the UK coast
Future Jobs: How recyclers are seizing circular opportunities
Tom Chivers talks to Veolia's Richard Kirkman about the 'cultural shift' that has reshaped the waste industry and sparked the development of thousands of high tech green roles
Future Jobs: Meet the engineers electrifying the UK car industry
VIDEO: The UK's first dedicated electric vehicle factory opened near Coventry last year, where 750 staff work to build electric black taxis
Future Jobs: How green farmers are enjoying organic growth
Scottish farmer Pete Ritchie has embraced growing demand for organic produce and is reaping the rewards
Future Jobs: How upcyclers are making old office furniture new again
VIDEO: Staff at Rype Office turn old desks, chairs, and carpets into new office furniture, saving money and delivering environmental benefits
Future Jobs: From beavers to Brexit, conservationists are critical
Mark Elliott explains how a role caring for one of the UK's only beaver families highlights the growing opportunities the conservation sector can offer
Future Jobs Hub
Welcome to the BusinessGreen Future Jobs Hub, supported by Green GB Week
Future Jobs: The jobs of the future are already here
Welcome to the BusinessGreen Future Jobs Hub, supported by Green GB Week
Future Jobs: Meet the e-bike cargonauts
VIDEO: London-based e-cargobikes.com's riders deliver goods in busy urban areas on electric-assisted bicycles, saving time, money and pollution
Future Jobs: The vegan fashion designer shaking up the world of wallets
Helen Farr-Leander, founder of Surrey-based vegan wallet brand Watson & Wolfe, lifts the lid on her work as a sustainable fashion entrepreneur
Millennials want green jobs, survey reveals
BEIS survey of 1,000 young people aged 18-24 reveals climate concerns and "exciting opportunities" are driving young people towards careers in the green economy