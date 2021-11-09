Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

COP26: UK plots £165m funding boost for schemes tackling gender inequality and climate change

Policy

COP26: UK plots £165m funding boost for schemes tackling gender inequality and climate change

As Science, Innovation and Gender Day gets underway at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, UK announces raft of initiatives designed to tackle gender inequality around the world

clock 09 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

COP26: Taking on the takes

05 November 2021 • 13 min read
02

'The Paris Effect': Study predicts key clean technologies nearing market 'tipping points'

05 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

'Glasgow Breakthroughs': 40 nations back plan to make clean technologies 'new normal' by 2030

02 November 2021 • 5 min read
04

COP26: Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet launches in bid to unlock $100bn of climate finance

02 November 2021 • 5 min read
05

Green lessons: Government unveils plans to 'put climate change at heart of education'

05 November 2021 • 4 min read