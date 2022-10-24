Force9 Energy

EDF Renewables given green light for 225MW Scottish Highlands onshore wind farm

Wind

EDF Renewables given green light for 225MW Scottish Highlands onshore wind farm

Project to be jointly developed by EDF Renewables and Force9 Energy and is expected to provide enough power for 135,000 homes

clock 24 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Fracking and sackings: Government wins shale gas vote amidst chaotic scenes in Westminster

19 October 2022 • 6 min read
02

Bank of England attaches climate conditions to energy markets financing scheme

17 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Radical reinvention': Lloyds Banking Group vows to stop financing new oil and gas projects

21 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

BMW to shift UK electric Mini production to China and Germany

18 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

Study: Gas crisis triggers $73bn investment in green hydrogen projects

20 October 2022 • 3 min read