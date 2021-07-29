ADVERTISEMENT

Flood defences

Record £5.2bn England flood defence package unveiled as climate warnings intensify

Risk

Government ramps up funding for England’s flood and coastal resilience, alongside reforms to flood insurance for home owners and stricter planning guidance for developers

clock 29 July 2021 • 5 min read
