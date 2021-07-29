Record £5.2bn England flood defence package unveiled as climate warnings intensify

The government plans to spend a record £5.2bn on flood defences over the next six years across England as it gears up for extreme weather becoming an increasingly regular fixture of the British calendar due to climate change.

The Environment Agency today said it planned to spend £860m over the next year alone on more than 1,000 schemes across England, an increase of £250m on the last 12-month period and its highest ever annual investment in flood and coastal management.

A significant portion of the extra funds unlocked for 2021-2022 is earmarked for regions particularly hard hit by flooding and storms in recent years, with Yorkshire and the Humber to receive £40m and the England's North West £53m.

The record funding pledges were unveiled in the Environment Agency's new Flood and Coastal Erosion Investment Plan published today, which sets out a target to better protect 336,000 properties, avoid £32bn in economic damages and reduce the national flood risk by 11 per cent by 2027.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said it was important to take action "right across the system" to bolster the nation's preparedness to floods, pointing to the catastrophic floods earlier this month in western Germany and Belgium which took nearly 200 lives.

"The tragic recent events in Germany and Belgium serve as a sobering reminder of how devastating flooding can be," he said. "We are standing by communities and will bolster defences against flooding across England with many thousands more properties better protected by 2027."

"Our comprehensive plan will achieve this by tightening planning procedures, helping more people access insurance and making homes more resilient to the effects of flooding," he added.

Under the plans unveiled today, tighter guidance is set to be introduced for planning authorities to deter the building of homes in flood-prone areas. It means planning authorities would have to refer decisions to Ministers when the Environmental Agency objects to a proposal on flood risk grounds. The government is also considering how planning decisions in areas at risk of surface water flooding could be covered by similar rules.

A recent government review of residential property planning decisions found that 866 homes in the 2019-2020 period - roughly three per cent of all applications - were granted permission contrary to Environmental Agency advice.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick predicted the planning reforms would give communities confidence that future developments would be safe from floods. "This new guidance will help local communities become more flood resilient by providing local authorities with the right tools to consider how flood risk can be prevented when planning for new homes," he said.

Meanwhile, the government-backed Flood Re insurance scheme is to be updated to provide homeowners with funding for installations that can make properties more resilient to future floods, such as air brick covers, flood doors and flood-resistant plasterboard, it announced today. Homeowners that install these measures would then be able to benefit from discounted insurance premiums, it explained.

A consultation is also earmarked for the autumn that will explore how communities prone to flooding could be better protected, and Ministers have also committed to publishing a ‘property flood resilience roadmap' by the end of this year that will identify the actions the public and private sector must take to accelerate the take-up of property flood resilience measures.

Andy Bord, CEO of Flood Re, said today's announcements would enable Flood Re and insurers to protect more households. "Achieving flood resilience requires action from a wide set of stakeholders, so we also welcome the planned publication of the property flood insurance roadmap to provide direction and clarity," he said.

Bord added that the government-backed scheme, which helps homes at risk of flooding access insurance cover, had already helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners access affordable insurance. "Ninety-four per cent of people with prior flood claims [are] now able to obtain quotes from five or more insurers, compared with zero just six years ago," he said.

But Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, warned businesses and communities to not be complacent to the risk of floods and pay close attention to the flood risk in their area and sign up for flood warnings. "These schemes should provide reassurance to communities and businesses, but no one should have a false sense of security," she said.

"We have seen some devastating flooding around the world so far this summer," she added. "No one can prevent all flooding and climate change means the risk is increasing, but we can reduce the risks."

The government's latest funding package for flooding resilience comes just days after flash floods in south east England and London submerged roads and train stations, and wreaked havoc on hospitals and transport systems.

The Met Office today published data that underscored the extent to which climate change is already having a major impact on the UK's weather, with increasingly severe storms, floods, heatwaves seen in recent years only set to worsen as global temperatures continue to rise.

The data, published in the Royal Meteorological Society's International Journal of Climatology, reveals that all of the top ten warmest years in the UK since records began in 1884 have occured in since 2002. Moreover, it also reveals that 2020 was the first year that the annual values for rainfall, temperature and sunshine were all in the top 10 ever recorded. Last year was also the third warmest, fifth wettest and eighth sunniest year on record, it said.

The research reveals the last 30-year period has been 0.9C warmer than the period between 1961 and 1990, and warns this "warming trend" is evident across all months and all countries in the UK.

Lead author of the research and senior climate scientist at the Met Office, Mike Kendon, said 2020 was "another notable year for the UK climate", with records broken for daily rainfall and monthly sunshine hours.

"Average temperatures for the UK continue to climb, with nearly a degree of warming when comparing the most recent 30 years with the preceding 30-year period," he said. "Last year saw some significant weather extremes including severe flooding from heavy rainfall in February and a major heatwave in early August."