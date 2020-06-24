First Solar
2017: What's Next for Solar in Europe?
Less gimmicks and more meaningful innovation and collaboration will spell success for European solar, argues First Solar's Stefan Degener
Caterpillar, Honeywell bet against the grid in emerging economies
Microgrids powered by a combination of solar and battery storage — along with new breakthroughs in urban smart grids — offer an affordable way to bring electricity to those without
Apple inks $850m deal for First Solar project
The iPhone maker's latest green energy investment for solar farm in California makes it first $700bn US company
Commercial solar hits grid parity in Germany, Italy, and Spain
Study finds low installation costs are enabling solar PV to compete on price with grid electricity
Sun rises on Dubai's solar future
Emirate flicks switch on 13MW solar plant as plan to diversify its energy mix takes a leap forward
Largest solar project in the southern hemisphere gets go-ahead
Australian government says 'flagship' 155MW development in New South Wales will boost investor confidence in large-scale solar
First Solar beefs up Desertec role
Solar giant becomes a shareholder in project to import solar power from North Africa to Europe
Hanergy snaps up MiaSole in latest solar industry consolidation
Chinese energy giant confirms acquisition of California-based thin film solar specialist
Sumitomo takes 25 per cent stake in giant US solar project
Japanese company buys into First Solar's 550MW Desert Sunlight development, diluting GE's share
Solar giants form new global industry body
Global Solar Council to harness influence of First Solar, Suntech, and DuPont in effort to expand sector
Buffett branches into solar power with Topaz purchase
Sage of Omaha's MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company buys 550MW California plant from First Solar
Curtain falls on US loan guarantee scheme with $5bn solar blow out
Three solar plants and a nationwide rooftop scheme net billion dollar deals ensuring controversial programme ends with a bang
SolarCity plans in doubt after $275m loan guarantee blocked
Second loan set to miss 30 September deadline as Department of Energy blames failure to finalise cash on paperwork from Solyndra probe
First Solar says Californian plant will miss $1.9bn loan deadline
World's largest thin film producer in "advanced talks" over sale and financing of 500MW Topaz Solar Farm
SunPower and First Solar ink peace deal with US conservation groups
Agreement to enhance wildlife protection as part of plan for two giant solar farms in California
NRG snaps up Arizona solar plant following $937m loan guarantee award
US developer completes $800m equity investment in First Solar's Agua Caliente photovoltaic project
California goldrush continues as First Solar nets $4.5bn loan guarantees
Department of Energy will back construction of three thin film solar plants with a combined 1.3GW capacity
Giant Arizona solar farm secures $967m loan guarantee
NRG Energy says money will fund construction of America's largest solar PV facility
Europe greenlights 'toxic' solar panel components
European Parliament votes to offer photovoltaic panels a waiver from revised hazardous substance legislation
Solar giants step up US expansion plans
First Solar to build two manufacturing facilities, as Solar Millennium talks up plan for world's largest solar farm
First Solar expansion creates biggest PV plant in world
New Ontario solar farm uses thin film solar cells to provide enough energy for 12,800 homes
First Solar closes $297m NextLight acquisition
US solar giant cements position as leading developer of utility-scale solar projects
First Solar cements US dominance with planned $285m acquisition
Company plans to grab 1,100MW solar project pipeline by snapping up arch rival NextLight Renewable Power
First Solar looks to China and US to offset German gloom
Solar giant remains upbeat despite 2010 forecast falling short of investor expectations