Net Zero Investment Framework: ABP and National Trust among latest investors to embrace decarbonisation guidelines

Addition of six new members brings total number of investors signed up to IIGCC-backed Paris Aligned Asset Owners group to 28

clock 08 June 2021 • 3 min read
