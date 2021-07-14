The chairs of 14 major UK pension firms collectively managing £267.9bn of assets have come together to form a new net zero alliance, pledging to align their investment portfolios with the Paris Agreement's more stretching target of capping global warming at 1.5C.

HSBC Bank Pension Trust, Barclays Retirement Fund, Unilever UK Pension Fund, Tesco PLC Pensions Scheme and Pennon Group Pension Scheme have announced net zero targets for the first time as they signed up to the A4S Pension Fund Chair Net Zero Statement of Support, according to a statement from the group today.

The chairs of BT Pensions Scheme, Brunel Pension Partnership, Tesco PLC Pension Scheme, National Employment Savings Trust, South Yorkshire Pension Fund and the Environment Agency Pension Fund have also signed up to the initiative.

The new coalition's mission statement, which has been coordinated by Accounting for Sustainability (A4S) - a group dedicated to sustainable finance - states that signatories recognise the scale of the transition needed and the challenges climate change presents for governments, business, and society.

"Our responsibilities include driving capital towards positive outcomes, being a catalyst for innovation and opportunity, helping to finance the transition to a net zero global economy, investing in resilience to protect against physical risks and restore nature, and leveraging our influence across the investment chain," it reads.

Signatories have committed to taking five actions over the next twelve months, including setting net zero targets and aligning their portfolios with a 1.5C pathway, ensuring that their direct service providers support this ambition, and that they are an active shareholder across all relevant asset classes.

The statement of intent also commits signatories to attempting to understand climate risk "in a holistic manner" and to manage these risk factors within investment portfolios, including physical and transition risks, and to collaborate with peers "to bring influence to bear" on climate action in the interest of pension holders.

Jessica Fries, executive chair of A4S, said pension funds had a major role to play in delivering a sustainable low carbon economy.

"Pension schemes are highly exposed to the risks of an unsustainable future, but also powerfully positioned to influence a sustainable outcome," she said. "The pension fund chairs who are signing our Net Zero Statement of Support are committing to address the risks of climate change and invest in a resilient, sustainable future. A4S will be supporting this commitment through our practical guidance."

Rapidly growing numbers of pension providers have already committed to delivering net zero emissions across their portfolios, including LifeSight, Aegon, Now Pensions and Aviva.

Last week, meanwhile, research by the Make My Money Matter campaign, Aviva and Route2 found that switching pension investments to greener offerings is 21 times more effective at cutting carbon footprints than the combined effects of giving up flying, becoming vegetarian, and swapping to a renewable energy provider.

It came as Pension Insurance Corporation also separately today announced plans to deliver net zero across its £50bn investment portfolio by mid-century, and to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2025.

As part of the announcement, the specialist UK insurer also revealed it has officially signed up as a member of the UN-backed Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, as part of which it has committed to setting interim decarbonisation goals for its portfolio from 2025 onwards.

Tracy Blackwell, CEO of PIC, said companies which actively demonstrate their commitment to sustainability "are better placed to maintain secure long-term cash flows".

"As a long-term business we want to support the government in managing this long-term goal, benefitting our policyholders, employees, wider society and other stakeholders," she said.