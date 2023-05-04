Fidelity

Why do asset managers backing net zero still have $417bn invested in oil and gas majors?

Risk

Why do asset managers backing net zero still have $417bn invested in oil and gas majors?

Net Zero Asset Managers signatories are risking their own reputation as well as their client's investments by continuing to back oil and gas majors to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars, Carbon Tracker warns

clock 04 May 2023 • 8 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read