Fathom Consulting

'The payoff to society and investors can be substantial': $100tr investment may be needed to reach net zero globally by 2050

Investment

'The payoff to society and investors can be substantial': $100tr investment may be needed to reach net zero globally by 2050

Research from BNY Mellon Investment Management calculates majority of green investment should be directed to emerging markets

clock 25 October 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Fracking and sackings: Government wins shale gas vote amidst chaotic scenes in Westminster

19 October 2022 • 6 min read
02

'Radical reinvention': Lloyds Banking Group vows to stop financing new oil and gas projects

21 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Study: Gas crisis triggers $73bn investment in green hydrogen projects

20 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Rebel alliance: Labour urges Tory backbenchers to back motion for fracking vote

19 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Liz Truss resigns throwing UK net zero plans into chaos once again

20 October 2022 • 8 min read