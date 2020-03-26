Fastned
Are UK councils doing enough to install much needed EV charge points?
Government writes to councils after only five apply for money from electric vehicle infrastructure funding pot, leaving more than £4.5m still available
EV charger firm Fastned dwarfs initial bond target to raise €12.3m
Dutch company, which initially sought €3.3m to expand European charging network, closes bond offer several days early due to high demand
Fastned launches latest EV charging bond issue
Dutch charging network provider launches €3.3m bond issue to support latest round of expansion