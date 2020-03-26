fareshare
Waste not want not: FareShare launches £3m business food waste fund
FareShare fund aimed at helping offset costs for firms seeking to redistribute edible surplus food to charities and communities
Waste not, want not: Inside a Jamie Oliver sustainable cooking masterclass
TV chef gives a crash course in cooking soup from surplus food, and explains why quality trumps convenience every time
Jamie Oliver, Tesco, and FareShare to launch surplus food cookery school
Retailer, charity, and TV chef to help train over 1,000 community cooks on how to avoid waste when using surplus food donations