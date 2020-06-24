fairtrade
We may be 'woke' to sustainability but we haven't woken up to the crisis in coffee
Farmers need the right support to survive the impacts of climate change, writes Fairtrade Foundation CEO Michael Gidney
The big idea of Fair Trade is to challenge the purpose of business
Fair Trade has gone from strength to strength, but could it now provide a new sustainable model for doing business?
Study: Fear of breaching competition law stifling sustainability efforts
EXCLUSIVE: Competition law is having a 'chilling effect' on sustainability projects in the agriculture supply chain, Fairtrade Foundation warns
'Hell of a journey': How Pukka Herbs becomes UK's smallest firm to secure 1.5C Science-Based Target
EXCLUSIVE: How the organic tea company plans to cut emissions 'from crop to cup' and become an 'A* green business'
Fairtrade product sales hit record €8.5bn worldwide
Global sales of Fairtrade products rose eight per cent in 2017, generating premiums of €178m for farmer and worker organisations, annual report reveals
Bananas are no joke
In her latest Table Talk column Louise Gray warns that choosing fairtrade, organic or Rainforest Alliance is no longer enough to save the humble banana
Fairtrade Foundation urges Commonwealth to step up sustainable development action
Group marks the start of Fairtrade Fortnight with a call for Commonwealth leaders to back more sustainable trade practices
UK falls in love again with Fairtrade bananas and coffee
British public support for ethical label lifts sales of Fairtrade goods for the first time since 2013