Global Briefing: Denmark unveils plan for offshore wind artificial island
All the green business news from around the world this week
Investors: EU must agree net zero target
Investors acknowledge the scale of change required across the to meet net zero, but warn that the costs of inaction could prove be catastrophic
European Parliament declares climate emergency
EU urged to step up ambition on slashing greenhouse gas emissions as key climate meetings loom
Plastic crackdown: Europe moves to ban single-use plastic
Europe-wide ban could be in place on certain items by 2021 - but is the war on plastics a distraction from the climate fight?
'Feeble and lax'? EU Council confirms backing for 27 per cent clean energy target
Energy and environment ministers ignore calls from EU Parliament and big business to boost renewable energy target to 35 per cent by 2030, while new recycling goals are agreed
Pressure builds on EU to deliver ambitious Clean Energy Package
Institutional investors have written to Energy Ministers urging them not to water down decarbonisation proposals ahead of today's crunch meeting
EU backs stricter air quality standards designed to 'clean up or close down' dirtiest power plants
UK government backs tougher limits, which could prevent 20,000 premature deaths across the EU