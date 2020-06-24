Ernst Young
Hinkley Point C green light: the green economy reacts
BusinessGreen rounds up all the reaction from business leaders, policy-makers, NGOs and campaigners
EY: UK has to get policy right on renewables and energy storage
Consultancy slams government move to block new wind farms as "somewhat absurd"
EU referendum 'unsettling' clean energy investors, EY says
Latest league table of global clean energy attractiveness sees UK remain in eighth position
Poll: Public may stomach energy bill rises for a greener grid
EY survey finds 48 per cent of people would pay more towards investment in energy infrastructure, renewables and combating climate change
UK's appeal to clean energy investors slumps further
UK now down to eighth in EY league table due to lack of clarity over future of Contract for Difference regime and post-election role for renewable energy
EU clean tech sector losing ground to China and Japan
Falling levels of investment and policy instability allowing countries to overtake European pioneers, EY warns
UK appeal to clean energy investors hits lowest point for five years
EY report says 'mixed signals, dwindling budgets and political apathy' behind UK's drop to seventh in ranking of 40 leading nations
Policy 'tinkering' damaging UK clean energy investment, EY warns
UK slips to sixth in latest update of global renewables attractiveness rankings after mixed signals over low carbon commitment
Is the UK losing its allure for clean energy investors?
"Lack of clarity" on long term energy policy sees UK slip down the rankings of EY's attractiveness index, but it still remains in the top five
EY: Political point scoring risks billions in green investment
UK retains fourth place in Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Indices, but consultancies calls for greater collaboration
UK green energy attracted six Olympic Stadiums worth of investment in 2012
EY energy sector report finds renewables accounted for around a third of private sector investment in the UK energy sector last year
EY: UK's 'piecemeal' clean energy policy harming long-term investment
Summer energy announcements raise UK to fourth most attractive country for renewables investment, but consultancy says more certainty is needed
Value of listed clean tech firms soars 18 per cent in 2013
Strong growth in China is helping public pure-play clean energy companies rebound strongly, according to new EY study
Ernst & Young: Political infighting damaging UK green energy prospects
UK up to fifth in Renewables Attractiveness Index, but consultancy warns slow Energy Bill progress is hindering investment potential
Climate funding deficit could undermine Doha Summit
As summit kicks off, separate reports say rich nations are failing to meet climate funding commitments and the problem is likely to get worse
Ernst & Young: Gas vision undermining UK clean energy investment
Ernst & Young report finds investors remain spooked by lack of policy certainty
Ernst & Young: Green investors fear UK dash for gas
Worries gas may be preferred to renewables sees UK fall down ranking of world's most attractive countries for clean energy investment
Surge in green shareholder activism anticipated as proxy season begins
Ernst & Young report predicts recent increases in number of environment-related shareholder resolutions will continue
Ernst & Young: Green energy investors turned on to UK opportunity
Wind projects and clarity over solar policy see UK rise to fifth in ranking of 40 countries' attractiveness to green investors
Could an "iCar" boot up the electric vehicle market?
Ernst & Young report urges electric vehicle manufacturers to tap into power of "cool" to increase sales
US cleantech venture capital falls 4.5 per cent
Ernst & Young report reveals small drop in 2011, although solar power and energy storage performed well
Survey: businesses back clean tech, but lose faith in government
Despite plummeting confidence in the UK's green policy framework, optimism is returning to the sector
Solar subsidy cuts damage UK's attractiveness to clean energy investors
Ernst & Young quarterly survey sees UK fall to sixth among 40 countries analysed, as emerging economies start to rise
Eurozone crisis could result in $45bn climate aid shortfall
Countries' austerity packages leave little room for promised commitments to $100bn international fund, analysts say