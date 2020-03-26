EPCs
Scottish Government proposes legal requirement for all owner occupier homes to hit EPC C from 2024
Homes would need to hit EPC C after sale or renovation under radical new plans to accelerate energy efficiency improvements in private housing
Regulation is doing some serious backseat driving
Changes to little-know rules and regulations are threatening progress on emissions reductions, warns Tim Rotheray from the Association for Decentralised Energy
Landlords step up calls for energy efficiency improvement tax breaks
Residential Landlords Association calls on Treasury to incentivise upgrades needed to deliver on new energy efficiency standards