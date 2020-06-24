environmental legislation
Birmingham mulls pollution-busting car ban
Private cars taking 'through trips' could be banned from the city centre under radical plans to improve air quality
The Chancellor's Spending Round did not come close to the action we need to deal with our climate emergency
Based on the latest government spending plans it won't be a 'decade of renewal' for the environment, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
Double green funding to avert climate breakdown, NGOs tell Chancellor
Ahead of Wednesday's Spending Review, coalition of charities say low-carbon spending must rise rapidly to hit Net Zero target
Environmental regulations proving sticking point in cross-party Brexit talks, Labour claims
Jeremy Corbyn reportedly blames Conservative deregulatory agenda for lack of progress in cross-party Brexit talks
Green Brexit: MP vote partially eases fears of no-deal 'catastrophe' for environment
Cooper bill would force Theresa May to request an extension to Article 50 from EU rather than crash out with no deal
The curious case of the apologetic deregulators
When even the government is admitting its deregulation target is silly, it's probably time to can it, argues David Powell