Environment Agency
Wild solutions: Public bodies back CCC call for expansion of forests, peatlands, and wetlands
The Environment Agency, Forestry Commission and Natural England have voiced strong support for several key recommendations outlined in today’s Committee on Climate Change land use report
Rising seas: Work begins on £40m tidal defence scheme in Great Yarmouth
Upgrades to flood defences in Great Yarmouth will help protect the town against flooding driven by climate change
Regional leaders call for flood-focused COBRA committee as fresh floods hit
Some 300 flood alerts in place over the weekend, including almost 100 flood warnings, as experts call for overhaul of flood policy
Environment Agency sounds alarm over spike in pollution and illegal waste
Last year saw a 27 per cent increase in serious pollution incidents and 12 per cent increase in illegal waste sites compared to the previous year, Agency finds
Waste crime: Smart rubbish-tracking tech given £1m government boost
Environmental consultancy Anthesis and waste analytics company Topolytics secure grant funding to help digitise tracking of household and commercial waste
The frequency of the unthinkable
Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd's speech this week to the Aldersgate Group - in full
Environment Agency targets net zero by 2030
Regulator aims to become net zero by 2030 and is looking at moving to 'absolute zero' by 2050
Waste industry warns 25 Year Environment Plan at risk of failure
Ambitious legislation is needed to prevent failure of 25 Year Environment Plan, waste industry warns
Biffa Waste fined over £500,000 for illegally exporting contaminated waste
Biffa Waste has said it is seeking to appeal the verdict
Unchecked: The scandal at the heart of the UK's 'world class' environmental regulatory regime
The Prime Minister is right to say the UK has some of the most ambitious environmental legislation in the world, but as a new report reveals many of those rules are going unenforced
New campaign warns of UK's unchecked environmental 'enforcement gap'
Unchecked campaign launches with stark warning that funding for environmental enforcement agencies has been halved since 2010
'Love Water': Major new campaign urges urge businesses to curb water use
More than 40 organisations band together to call for public and businesses to 'Love Water' and stop wasting it
'Clean up your act': Environment Agency blasts water companies for environmental failure
Water companies' efforts to protect the environment are 'simply unacceptable' according to government agency
Southern Water faces prosecution after record £126m penalty
Company must pay back £123m to customers over 'shocking' failures at sewage treatment sites
UK river defences 'prevent £1.1bn a year in flood damage'
First ever financial study stresses need for investment in face of climate crisis
Climate crisis: flooding threat 'may force UK towns to be abandoned'
Environment Agency calls for urgent action to protect country from river and coastal floods
Steady investments in a changing climate
Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd's speech at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - in full
England could run short of water within 25 years
Environment Agency chief calls for use to be cut by a third
I don't want you to panic
Chair of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd's, speech to the Climate Action Society at University College London - in full
E-waste fraudster ordered to pay back £1.3m
Terry Soloman Dugbo is currently serving more than seven years in prison for e-waste crimes
Climate resilience: Government cuts ribbon on £67m Ipswich tidal barrier
Floods Minister Dr Thérèse Coffey opens new flood defences designed to protect more 1,600 homes and 400 businesses from escalating climate risks
Thames Water fined £2m over 'reckless' and 'avoidable' sewage pollution
Water firm ordered to pay up after raw sewage polluted an Oxfordshire stream in 2015, killing almost 150 fish
Investors urge G20 to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2020
Investors worth $742bn in assets urge world leaders to help tackle financial risks by setting a 2020 deadline to end fossil fuel subsidies across biggest economies
MPs condemn raid on hundreds of environment staff to work on Brexit
Redeployment of 400 staff jeopardises vital work protecting wildlife and overseeing recycling, pollution and flood prevention