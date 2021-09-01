Energy Transition Outlook

'Lost opportunity': Analysts warn 'business-as-usual' Covid-19 recovery plans set to burn through 1.5C carbon budget by 2030

Climate change

World is on track to drain remaining carbon budget for 1.5C scenario by end of this decade and put world on track for 2.3C of warming by 2100, according to latest edition of DNV's influential Energy Transition Outlook

clock 01 September 2021 • 4 min read
