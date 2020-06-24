energy supplier
Samsung and Bulb take aim at household CO2 with energy monitoring tool
Companies claim new tool will enable householders to monitor their energy use and carbon emissions while on the go from phones or tablets
Energy supplier Bulb readies 'Carbon Calculator' tool to help slash customers' CO2
EXCLUSIVE: Energy supplier announces Carbon Calculator tool aimed at helping customers measure, reduce and offset emissions from their homes
Solarplicity energy supply business collapses amid Ofgem row
Clean electricity specialist was reprimanded earlier this year by Ofgem for unpaid renewable energy subsidies and poor customer service
Mitsui invests £10m in UK clean energy supplier Tonik
Japanese trading giant sees UK 'at the forefront' of technologies to decarbonise global energy market
Haven Power and GridBeyond to offer businesses flexible renewables supply
Deal means Haven Power's business customers will be able to trade and optimise energy use via GridBeyond's flexibility platform
Utilita to bring energy stores back to the high street
'Pay as you go' energy supplier believes face-to-face interaction will boost customer engagement with changing energy system