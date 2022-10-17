Energy Markets Financing Scheme

Bank of England attaches climate conditions to energy markets financing scheme

Energy

Bank of England attaches climate conditions to energy markets financing scheme

Energy companies looking to secure funding must produce climate-related risk disclosures and net zero decarbonisation plans

clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Phenomenal rate': Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles inside 12 months

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
02

Consumer goods giants team up to signal demand for chemically recycled plastic

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Energy Prices Bill: Government unveils price cap legislation, confirms de facto windfall tax to cap clean power profits

11 October 2022 • 7 min read
04

London Stock Exchange finalises voluntary carbon market rules

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Is the government about to 'blow a hole' in the UK's net zero strategy?

11 October 2022 • 9 min read