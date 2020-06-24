employee activism
Patagonia brings Action Works platform to Europe
US volunteer platform is being brought to Europe in a bid to drive a new wave of environmental action
Patagonia and Sodastream join Global Climate Strike
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia says alongside closing all its stores and offices it is to launch a major advertising campaign promoting the global climate strikes
The Body Shop reimagines store as refill centre and 'activist workshop'
Beauty giant says it is going back to its 'activist roots' with new store concept opening in Bond Street today
Climate Strike: How leading green businesses are responding to Friday's global strike
Some firms are shutting up shop, others are offering the chance to go on strike, and some have decided climate action starts in the office - Here's your low-down on how firms around the world are handling the climate strike
'A no-brainer': Why striking for climate is good for business
For some businesses, the reputation boost among employees and consumers outweighs the financial impact of striking for the climate
Ready for the new age of employee activism?
New research suggests that less than one-third of the Fortune 1000 workforce is satisfied with the actions their employer is taking to mitigate the company's impact on the environment