Emissions Reduction Target
Fleet of top firms launch project to design ammonia-fuelled ship
Ammonia and hydrogen are seen as potential alternative fuels that could slash emissions from the shipping industry
'Early action': Top corporates call on EU to strengthen 2030 carbon target
European Corporate Leaders Group calls on Brussels to increase 2030 emissions goal from 40 per cent to 55 per cent cut
BNP Paribas and Bunzl extends CO2 Emissions Reduction-Linked Loan
Banking giant agrees new €105m sustainability linked loan
UK air traffic controllers trim carbon impact
NATS reports it helped airlines cut emissions by 113,500 tonnes last year, but it acknowledges 'much more needs to be done' as it looks set to miss 2020 target
Net Zero: Battalion of corporate giants pledge to deliver 1.5C climate targets
As UN Secretary General calls on governments to deliver carbon neutral plans, 27 of the world's largest companies will today announce net zero emissions goals
Japan outlines high-tech strategy to meet Paris climate commitments
Carbon capture and storage and carbon dioxide-free hydrogen figure prominently in roadmap to become carbon neutral soon after 2050
BT energy efficiency cost savings near £300m
Telecommunications giant reveals it is closing in on 100 per cent renewable power goal, as progress towards net zero carbon goal continues
BP shareholders back climate resolution in wake of meeting protests
Climate protestors invaded BP's AGM in Aberdeen yesterday chanting 'this is a crime scene'
Skanska UK pledges zero emissions by 2045
Contracting firm Skanska UK has pledged to make its entire business including its supply chain carbon neutral by 2045.
Bennetts Associates becomes first architects to secure Science Based Target approval
UK based practice behind Facebook's new pioneering London HQ confirms plan to slash emissions 21 per cent by 2022
Walmart inches toward audacious Project Gigaton goal
Plus, watch for tougher sourcing guidelines for partners on apparel and textiles
Ambition 2030: Accelerating sustainability
As the Committee on Climate Change prepares to make its recommendations to Government on the UK's long-term climate targets, Centrica's Group Head of Environment, James Rushen, explains the steps that the company is taking to progress sustainability across...
Wind power generating real savings for Northern Ireland's energy consumers
New study calculates wind has delivered an annual saving for Northern Ireland's energy consumers every year since 2000, as the country ramps up its renewable energy capacity
Costa Rica targets electric cars and forest growth in 2050 climate strategy
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada has launched an economy-wide plan to slash his country's greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century
Science-based targets scheme tightens rules in line with latest science
Influential initiative updates approach for assessing if corporate carbon targets are in line with 1.5C and 'well below 2C' warming goals
Kingfisher confirms science based targets for operations and products
Home improvement giant secures independent approval for new targets aiming to cut both emissions from its operations and how customers use its products
Survey: Employees frustrated by corporate inaction on climate change
Major poll finds that beyond the Blue Chip community carbon targets are rare - and employees aren't overly impressed
Bristol and Manchester unveil fresh plans to tackle 'climate emergency'
Lord Deben says council action to tackle climate risks 'gives me real hope'
Tech companies unclear over stance on potential new EU climate targets
Leaked document shows BusinessEurope group would oppose more ambitious goals
France is lagging on eight out of nine climate targets, watchdog warns
For all President Macron's talk of 'making our planet great again', emissions are not falling fast enough in most sectors, according to an NGO scorecard
Why we set a Net Zero goal: Unilever's Jeff Seabright on climate risks, becoming carbon positive, and the moral case for action
Unilever's Chief Sustainability Officer provides an insight into why the consumer goods giant was one of the first multinationals to set a net zero emission target
BusinessGreen launches Net Zero Now campaign
New editorial campaign and manifesto to explore how growing numbers of businesses are embracing the net zero targets and strategies that will be critical to tackling the climate crisis
Heathrow: MPs prepare for crunch vote as debate over environmental protections rages on
Government expected to win approval for third runway, but questions over climate impact, environmental safeguards, and Boris Johnson's whereabouts remain
EU closes in on clean energy package, with Spain, Italy joining push for higher targets
The EU is near agreement on measures to put its 2030 climate target into action, with a meeting of energy ministers on Monday swinging towards more ambition