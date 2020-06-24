emerging markets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs
HSBC: Climate-related health costs could near $10tr by 2050
Climate impacts are set to exacerbate strain that ageing populations are already placing on health systems in 11 key emerging economies, according to a major new report from HSBC
UK appoints consortium to help emerging economies calculate low carbon pathways
Mott MacDonald, Ricardo Energy & Environment, Climact, and Imperial College to help expand International 2050 Calculator programme
Emerging markets are becoming the world's environmental pioneers
Bhanu Choudhrie of C & C Alpha Group argues the clean tech world's centre of gravity is on the move