Cybertruck: Tesla unveils first electric pick-up truck
The sci-fi inspired Cybertruck has a range of up to 500 miles and will go into production in 2021
'Giga Berlin': Blow for Brexit Britain as Tesla picks Germany for major battery factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk cites Brexit uncertainty as key reason for not choosing to base major new battery manufacturing centre in 'too risky' UK
Model Y: Tesla unveils new mid-size, mass market electric car
Deliveries for long-range version of all-electric SUV, capable of 300 miles on a single charge, will start in 2020
Tesla U-turn: EV giant reverses plan to close most retail stores
EV giant will close only half as many stores as previously planned, instead announcing three per cent price hike
Global briefing: Italy seeks to block oil and gas permits
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Tesla to slash price of US electric cars by $2,000
EV giant cuts price of Model S, Model X, and Model 3 cars in response to reduction of US federal EV tax credit
Tesla pulls into profit for first time in two years
Electric carmaker posts surprise third-quarter profit following production surge
Tesla founder Elon Musk says past year excruciating and 'worst is yet to come'
In emotional interview, Tesla founder says he has endured 'the most difficult and painful' time of his career
Saudi sovereign wealth fund lined up to fund move to take Tesla private
Tesla chief Elon Musk also reveals he has lined up Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisers for the potential move
Tesla: Musk mulls taking auto giant private
Tesla CEO said he is considering taking electric car giant back into private ownership to give it more freedom to develop long-term strategy
Tesla to cut nine per cent of workforce in search of profitability
Company-wide restructure will slim staff numbers but not affect Model 3 production rates, says founder Elon Musk
Where it makes sense for fleets to go electric
For fleet managers, the decision to buy electric trucks and vans to move goods can be a complicated one