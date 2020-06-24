electric cars
Government reveals plans for 'green number plates'
Government unveils plans for coloured number plates to make it easier to spot zero emission cars and help drivers access benefits such as free parking
Volvo pledges to go carbon neutral by 2040
Swedish automaker launches first electric car as it revs up climate plans
'The post-fossil age': Germany approves climate plan, as EU signals ambition uplift
But plan to raise €54bn in taxes to pay for low-carbon shift has been dismissed by activists as too weak
ONS: Rising greenhouse gas emissions from road transport make net zero a 'significant challenge'
Road traffic in Great Britain has increased from 255 billion road miles in 1990 to 328 billion in 2018, with ultra low emission vehicles only making up a tiny proportion of the vehicle fleet
National Grid: 'Immediate action' required to ready UK energy system for Net Zero target
Reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century in the UK is 'possible' but will require radical changes to heating, transport, industry, and power sectors
Park up and plug in: Plans unveiled for 100 'electric forecourts' across UK
EV drivers will be able to charge up on renewable power at a UK-wide network of wired-up recharging stations
Survey: Double plug-in grant to shift company fleets into greener gear
Almost three-quarters of fleet managers would be more likely to buy electric vehicles if subsidy level was raised, YouGov survey suggests
From road pricing to rail freight: Why slashing transport emissions is not as simple as going electric
New Aldersgate Group report warns 'whole system approach' that integrates action on road, rail and public transport will be necessary to cut setcor's carbon impact
New Tesla supercharger promises five minute charging boost
Auto giant says new V3 Supercharger can add 75 miles of range in five minutes - and 1,000 miles in an hour
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Major banks align loan portfolios with climate goals
All the latest from the climate summit underway in Katowice
MPs rev up plan to tackle EV charging confusion
Private Members Bill aims to apply one standard payment method to all EV chargers
Investors offered chance to help Cambridge speed towards electric future
Ethex launches new project offering investors chance to fund electric taxi rollout in Cambridge
British Gas debuts dedicated electric vehicle tariff
Energy supplier claims new smart time-of-use tariff will allow EV owners to save money by ensuring their cars charge in the dead of night
COP 24: UK and Poland team up for EVs drive at global climate talks
New partnership aims to establish e-mobility as key theme of next month's UN climate meeting
Global Briefing: Dems bring fresh climate focus to Capitol Hill
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business news from around the world
Moor Lane: London's first low-emission street
City of London authorities unveil first public details of plan to make city centre street a hub for clean air
Nissan Leaf gets green light for vehicle-to-grid use in Germany
Electric car is first to win regulatory approval from German authorities to supply energy from battery back to the grid
Report: UK plc will need three million EV chargers by 2030
Electrification of fleet vehicles set to unlock £6bn economic opportunity, according to Aurora Energy Research
EU Parliament votes to speed up electric vehicle adoption
BREAKING: Parliament proposes tough new zero emission vehicle targets
'Zoom-Zoom': Mazda speeds towards 2030 electric future
Carmaker plans for 95 per cent of its cars to be hybrid by 2030, with remaining five per cent battery electric
'We can afford it': EV uptake and renewables surge to power 'massive expansion' of energy grids
But latest forecasts from risk managers DNV GL still predicts 50/50 split between fossil and non-fossil energy sources by mid-century, well short of Paris Agreement targets
Global Briefing: VW to launch electric car sharing scheme in Berlin
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
The Road to Zero presents new opportunities for energy networks
David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association,
'There's a future for diesel': Bosch claims emissions breakthrough
German engineering giant announces new technology it claims will cut nitrogen oxide emissions for diesel cars to a fraction of 2020 limits