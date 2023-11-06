Electric Arc Furnace

Reports: British Steel to confirm switch to greener electric arc furnaces

Company expected to secure £500m support package to help curb emissions, but trade unions warn move could put 2,000 jobs at risk

clock 06 November 2023 • 3 min read
'Metalmorphosis': How the net zero transition could redraw the global steel map

Decarbonisation of steel will redefine supply chains, with 'metallic hubs' emerging in places with access to low carbon hydrogen resources, Wood Mackenzie predicts

clock 19 October 2023 • 8 min read
Tata Steel secures 'historic' £500m government aid package for Port Talbot green upgrade

But spectre of an estimated 3,000 job losses looms large over deal that is expected to unlock £1.25bn of investment in lower carbon electric arc furnace at the site

clock 15 September 2023 • 5 min read
Reports: British Steel weighing plans for low carbon steel production at Scunthorpe and Teesside

Chinese-owned steelmaker considering shift to electric arc furnace technology at sites in Scunthorpe and Teesside if it can secure UK government support

clock 11 September 2023 • 3 min read
RWE and ArcelorMittal ink major wind farm and green hydrogen deal

Partnership comes as Global Energy Monitor report warns steel industry faces $518bn of stranded assets unless measures to decarbonise are taken now

clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read
