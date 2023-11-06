Company expected to secure £500m support package to help curb emissions, but trade unions warn move could put 2,000 jobs at risk
Decarbonisation of steel will redefine supply chains, with 'metallic hubs' emerging in places with access to low carbon hydrogen resources, Wood Mackenzie predicts
But spectre of an estimated 3,000 job losses looms large over deal that is expected to unlock £1.25bn of investment in lower carbon electric arc furnace at the site
Chinese-owned steelmaker considering shift to electric arc furnace technology at sites in Scunthorpe and Teesside if it can secure UK government support
Partnership comes as Global Energy Monitor report warns steel industry faces $518bn of stranded assets unless measures to decarbonise are taken now