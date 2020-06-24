Election 2015
Labour leadership hopefuls urged to embrace green agenda
Shadow environment minister Barry Gardiner calls on leadership candidates to deliver bold green policies as he prepares for Environmental Audit Committee vote
Natalie Bennett: It was an 'utterly transformative campaign' for the Green Party
Green Party leader insists the 2015 election will be recognised as a breakthrough for the party, despite media attacks
Bennett reveals Green Party is enjoying 'Green surge 2'
Green Party sees 5,000 new members sign up following election day
Rory Stewart handed waste and recycling brief
New Defra minister will also take responsbility for flooding and the Environment Agency
The green economy must assert its centrist roots
The post-election pursuit of aspirational voters and the centre ground is hopelessly simplistic, but if this is the narrative green businesses should promote their obvious part in it
Lord Bourne latest to join DECC ministerial team
Department announces Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth will serve as new Parliamentary Under Secretary of State
New green ministers - At a glance
FInd out who's responsible for Energy, Environment, Climate Change, Transport and more in the new Conservative government
Andrea Leadsom appointed as Energy and Climate Change Minister
Former Economic Secretary to the Treasury to join Amber Rudd at Department of Energy and Climate Change
Liz Truss to continue as Environment Secretary
Prime Minister confirms Liz Truss will continue as Environment Secretary, as Eric Pickles is moved from Communities brief
Amber Rudd: Climate Thatcherite promises green business boost
With memories of climate sceptic cabinet ministers with responsibility for climate adaptation still raw, green business leaders will be delighted to see Amber Rudd promoted at DECC
Amber Rudd appointment and Tory reshuffle: The reaction
Green economy figures praise Rudd's promotion to Energy and Climate Change Secretary but warns there are tough decisions ahead
Amber Rudd confirmed as Energy and Climate Change Secretary
David Cameron reveals former climate change minister will step up to lead DECC
Natalie Bennett vows to continue building on the 'Green surge'
Green party leader says she has no intention of resigning and says the party ‘has more than quadrupled its membership’ while she has been leader
In praise of Ed Davey (and Ed Miliband)
The Lib Dems and Labour helped push the green economy up the political agenda, they must now work with the Conservative government to make sure it stays there
Election 2015: The green economy reacts
Business leaders, policy-makers and campaigners on what the Conservative victory means for the industry
Election 2015 - Key 'green results' at a glance
BusinessGreen assesses how the key players in the world of green politics fared last night
Save onshore wind farms, renewables industry begs new Tory government
Renewables industry makes fresh plea for Conservatives to drop plans for a new onshore wind farm ban, as green business groups call for continued climate action
Will Tories offer climate policy competence or chaos?
The green economy faces significant uncertainty as a Tory government with a wafer thin majority faces a host of energy and climate policy challenges
Does Tory victory herald an era of stealth decarbonisation?
Andrew Warren reflects on an election result that could see the creation of a two-speed green economy in Scotland and England
Greens celebrate as Caroline Lucas holds seat
Greens retain Brighton Pavilion, as Party secures strongest showing in a generation
Tories close in on government, as Lib Dems and Labour collapse and Greens celebrate
Conservatives on track for single party government, as Greens celebrate and onshore wind energy industry braces for disaster
Key 'green' MPs face election cliff hanger
A host of MPs who could help shape the environmental agenda in the next parliament are facing tough election battles in crucial marginals
David Cameron: No 'dash' for fracking without safeguards
Prime Minister quoted as telling Lancashire voters fracking will only go ahead under Conservatives with 'stringent environmental safeguards'
Election 2015: IEMA outlines 'Top 10 sustainability actions' for next government
Professional body says crucial environment issues must be 'at the heart of new government’s thinking'