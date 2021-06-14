ADVERTISEMENT

Economics

Dasgupta Review: Government vows to pursue 'nature positive' future in wake of landmark report

Biodiversity

Dasgupta Review: Government vows to pursue 'nature positive' future in wake of landmark report

But campaigners warn government response is nowhere near ambitious enough to deliver step changes needed to prevent destruction of nature that sustains human life and the economy

clock 14 June 2021 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Ecotricity sells pioneering Electric Highway charge point network to Gridserve

09 June 2021 • 3 min read
02

Unilever unveils 'world's first' paper-based laundry detergent bottle

10 June 2021 • 1 min read
03

Pikachu pushes for G7 coal phase-out, as leaders begin talks in Cornwall

11 June 2021 • 4 min read
04

Greener parcels: Royal Mail to add 3,000 electric vehicles to fleet

11 June 2021 • 3 min read
05

Reports: Johnson to push for 'Green Marshall Plan' at G7 Summit

08 June 2021 • 6 min read