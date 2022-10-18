Ecoke

Liberty Steel swaps coal for biofuel briquettes for low carbon trials at electric arc steelworks

R&D

Liberty Steel swaps coal for biofuel briquettes for low carbon trials at electric arc steelworks

Trials of alternative 'charge carbon' material at Rotheram steelworks aim to test how secondary steelmakers could reduce their reliance on emissions-intensive anthracite

clock 18 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

15 November 2023 • 6 min read