eaton
Are capital goods firms doing enough to drive the low carbon industrial revolution?
CDP analysis of top 22 capital goods firms, including Siemens, Vestas and Schneider Electric, finds they are pushing the low carbon transition, but performing poorly on supply chain climate disclosure
Could Amsterdam Arena kick-off a new frontier for battery storage?
A new 2.8MWh energy storage system at the stadium provides back-up power and grid balancing services via second-life Nissan LEAF batteries - Could other major buildings follow suit?
Amsterdam Arena switches on giant Nissan LEAF battery storage system
Using second-life and new EV batteries, the system combines with solar panels on the stadium's roof to provide back-up power and local grid management