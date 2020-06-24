DWP
Pensions: Government beefs up climate risk obligations
New DWP regulations will require pension fund trustees to explain approach to ESG and climate risk factors in investment decisions
'Lightbulb moment': Proposed pension reforms place heavy impetus on climate risk duties
Green groups and pension industry welcome proposed reforms which could help shift investment away from fossil fuels towards low carbon economy
Climate risk disclosure could become mandatory, government hints
BEIS and Treasury officials warn they will be prepared to act if voluntary take-up of TCFD guidelines don't meet expectations