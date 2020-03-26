Duke Energy
Green energy dreams come true at Disney World with unveiling of Mickey Mouse-shaped solar farm
The 5MW installation at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will provide clean electricity to Disney and surrounding hotels and resorts
Google becomes first customer for Duke Energy renewables pilot scheme
Tech giant is first to participate in green energy pilot, purchasing solar power from Duke Energy to power its North Carolina data centre
Duke Energy puts green goals at heart of $13.7bn Progress Energy deal
Chief executive says mega-deal will lay foundations for increased low-carbon investment
GE inks deal to deploy "clean coal" technology in China
Joint venture with Chinese coal giant Shenhua aimed at building new gasification plants
Congress approves $2.25bn solar R&D funding
Solar Technology Roadmap Act now faces Senate vote
Duke Energy floats US offshore wind pilot
US energy giant moves forward with plans for three trial turbines
US energy firms commit to electric vehicle fleets
Around 10,000 vehicles to be replaced with electric or hybrid models after FPL Group and Duke Energy pledge to purchase low carbon fleets
IBM, Cisco and Duke unveil smart grid initiatives
IT and energy giants launch new products and services designed to accelerate the roll out of smart grid technologies
Southern licenses advanced "clean coal" technology to China power plant
Facility promises to reduce air pollution and cut carbon emissions by between 20 and 25 per cent
Duke leaves coal group over anti-climate bill stance
US energy giant quits coal lobby group embroiled in anti-Waxman-markey bill forged letters scandal
Duke Energy signs China clean coal co-operation deal
US energy giant announces carbon capture and smart grid deals
Duke plays down NAM carbon spat
US utility attempts to draw line under decision to leave trade group that opposed carbon legislation
Duke scales back solar ambitions amid cost concerns
Energy giant to cut back innovative solar rooftop plan in face of opposition from an arm of the Public Utilities Commission and Wal-Mart
US utility develops $100m solar grid
Duke Energy is looking for a solar specialist for its biggest distributed generation project
Duke steps up $100m rooftop solar project
US energy giant applies for planning approval for $100m North Carolina solar grid project
Duke Energy outlines solar grid ambitions
US energy giant reveals plans to expand smart grid project to deploy solar panels on customers' buildings capable of feeding power back into the grid