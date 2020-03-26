dsr
UK Power Networks inks deals for 18MW of low carbon flexibility capacity
Moixa, Limejump, Powervault, and AMP Clean Energy secure contracts worth £450,000 to provide grid balancing services in London and South East England
Flex Assure: Compliance scheme seeks to raise standards in demand response marketplace
DSR aggregators can now join a voluntary membership scheme, launched last week by the Association for Decentralised Energy
Centrica inks demand response deal with Tokyo Electric Power Company
TEPCO - Japan's largest power company - is to use Centrica's demand response technology to provide flexibility services to the grid
Limejump 'virtual power plant' enters UK grid balancing market
UK digital grid flexibility specialist secures approval from Ofgem to compete in Balancing Mechanism Market alongside Big Six and major power plants