DRS
Our independent craft brewers need certainty on deposit returns
A deposit return scheme may help boost recycling, but it also comes with major challenges for smaller businesses, warns James Calder of The Society of Independent Brewers
CPRE: England could enjoy £2bn boost from 'all-in' recycling take-back system
A Deposit Return Scheme enabling the take back of used bottles and drinks cans could deliver a huge economic boost, CPRE claims
Glass, cans, and plastic: Scottish government confirms plans for deposit return scheme
New scheme will charge a 20p deposit for drinks containers in a bid to encourage recycling
'It is absolutely vital we act now': Michael Gove to confirm plans for national Deposit Return Scheme
'Reverse vending machines' on the cards as Environment Secretary announces government will consult on and then launch a national deposit return scheme
Is a Deposit Return Scheme really the best way forward?
Deposit Return Schemes can boost recycling rates, but Hubbub's Trewin Restorick warns the government will have to be wary of unintended consequences if it backs the approach