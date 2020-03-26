Doha Summit
Russian row over Kyoto extension rumbles on
Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Kazakhstan warn that they will respond to Kyoto clause forcing them to curb emissions
Policy makers gather in London for international climate summit
Globe Climate Legislators unveil report showing 32 out of 33 major economies are making progress on tackling climate change
Scientists urge immediate climate action to limit costs
Waiting to tackle the problem until 2020 when a global emissions cutting deal is in place could require a carbon price of $100 per ton
Report: Belarus threatens to quit Kyoto agreement
Reuters report that cluster of Eastern European states could ditch extended Kyoto Protocol in protest at emissions caps
Doha: Kyoto extension unlikely to rescue carbon price
Analysts say new commitment period is insufficient to tackle lack of demand for carbon credits
Doha: Loss and damage in the desert
The UN's Groundhog Day climate negotiations could be stuck in a holding pattern through to 2015
Doha Gateway: At a glance
A round up of the major outcomes of the two-week climate summit
Doha: Davey demands climate ambition after "modest step forward"
Summit closes with agreements on climate aid, Kyoto Protocol and procedure, but green groups unhappy with "polluter's charter"
Doha Gateway: The reaction
Green groups slam lack of ambition as ministers finalise historic climate deal
Doha climate change deal clears way for 'damage aid' to poor nations
EU, Australia and Norway also sign up to new carbon-cutting targets as fortnight-long conference in Qatar closes
Updated: Doha deal in balance as "Loss and Damage" text tabled
US resisting new commitment to recognise climate "loss and damage" faced by poorer nations, as Poland accused of blocking final deal
Diplomats urged to deliver "Doha Climate Gateway" deal tonight
But COP18 talks likely to continue into tomorrow as negotiators attempt to tie together key strands
Five green things we've learnt this week
From gas strategies to Sugar v Trump Twitter spats, we run down the top stories from the past seven days
Qatar comes under fire as climate talks 'flounder'
Delegates call on host nation to drive talks towards a successful close, as fears mount that no deal will be reached today
Doha blog: Businesses' green agendas can move forwards despite lack of international deal
Jane Burston argues that with the Doha Summit engaged in time-wasting, businesses are already leading efforts to tackle climate change
Rare note of harmony at Doha as action agreed on black carbon
The 25 members of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition have agreed to vastly reduce black carbon, methane and ozone
UK and Germany launch new fund to help poor nations cut emissions
New NAMA fund launched as Norway "rewards" Brazil's effort to limit deforestation with £111m donation to Amazon Fund
Doha: Deal still within reach as final countdown begins
Agreements in the balance on Kyoto Protocol and climate aid, but nations express willingness to engage
Doha blog: 'hot air' rising up the agenda
Jane Burston finds protestors and climate sceptic Lord Monckton have 'hot air' in common
Doha: Ban Ki-moon calls for climate aid assurances
UN chief says a 2015 climate deal could be undermined if developed countries fail to outline how they plan to mobilise $100bn fund
Doha: UK opens war-chest to help poor countries tackle climate change
Ed Davey confirms UK will deliver £1.5bn pledged Fast Start finance by end of December 2012
Windmade expands green labelling scheme with 'RenewablesMade' plan
Corporations that use renewable energy will soon be able to promote their green credentials using new international labelling scheme
Lord Stern: Poorer countries must share carbon-cutting burden
New paper by leading economist says action will be required from emerging economies even if rich countries produce zero emissions by 2030
Climate change spending insufficient to weather the storm
Report finds cumulative investment in climate-related projects of $364bn last year needs to be more than trebled