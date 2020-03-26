DOE
Making cold drinks lower carbon: US Department of Energy proposes new vending machine efficiency standards
US government estimates new standards could save 13 million tonnes of carbon emissions over 30 years
Obama ditches FutureGen 2.0 'clean coal' project
Department of Energy says $1.7bn project would not meet September deadline for federal funds
Facebook, Bank of America buoy $1.7bn Better Buildings expansion
The Department of Energy is enlisting new corporate muscle in its bid to power businesses more efficiently with the Better Buildings Challenge
US 'banks profit' from clean tech loans criticised by Republicans
Department of Energy report forecasts $5bn return from Federal programme Republicans tried to end after collapse of Solyndra
US government revs up electric car investment
Department of Energy hands out $55m to 31 projects aimed at improving efficiency and performance of electric vehicles
Ernest Moniz to be sworn in as US Energy Secretary
MIT physicist replaces Steven Chu with unanimous Senate backing
Green energy makes up half of new US capacity in 2012
More wind power capacity was added last year than any other fuel, according to new government statistics
First large-scale US CCS plant reaches capture milestone
Illinois Basin-Decatur Project has stored 317,000 metric tons of CO2 from an adjacent ethanol plant in an underground reservoir
SoloPower set for $197m Solyndra-style US loan guarantee
Government support for start-up solar company likely to raise spectre of bankrupt Solyndra
GOP to renew attack on climate regulations this week
Republicans seek to counter Obama's 'war on coal'
US takes the plunge with first tidal energy array
First grid-connected, commercial-scale tidal device set to come online in October off the coast of Maine
Need a recharging point now? You're just a click away
New system gives drivers real time data on which charging points are available in eight countries
DOE: Rare earth shortages may damage clean tech growth
Report identifies five minerals used to make wind turbines and electric cars that are likely to face supply challenges through to 2015
Chu takes to the stand to defend Solyndra loan
Energy secretary spends more than five hours facing House Committee questions, hours after bankrupt solar company postpones sale until next year
'Monster' 2010 greenhouse gas rise is largest ever
Governments and businesses to face fresh calls to agree an emission-cutting plan at the forthcoming Durban summit
Ignore the GOP critics, US loan guarantees offer template for the world
The US government's loan programme is encouraging new technology and creating sustainable jobs - the UK should follow suit
Curtain falls on US loan guarantee scheme with $5bn solar blow out
Three solar plants and a nationwide rooftop scheme net billion dollar deals ensuring controversial programme ends with a bang
DoE hands out $1bn in loan guarantees, as Solyndra scandal rumbles on
Two solar plants finalise deals before end of week deadline, as details emerge of bankrupt Solyndra's whistling robots
US backs $150m project to cut solar manufacturing costs
New project said to cut production costs in half, while wind and thermal projects also receive Federal funding
Giant California solar thermal plant raises $935m
Department of Energy finalises $852m loan guarantee for 250MW Genesis Solar project, with additional funds from private industry
NRG snaps up Arizona solar plant following $937m loan guarantee award
US developer completes $800m equity investment in First Solar's Agua Caliente photovoltaic project
AEP: Lack of climate regulation killed $668m CCS project
Government's failure to bring in emissions limits left commercial-scale trial uneconomic
California goldrush continues as First Solar nets $4.5bn loan guarantees
Department of Energy will back construction of three thin film solar plants with a combined 1.3GW capacity
Obama unveils $120m energy efficiency scheme
US government to fund development of new processes and materials, while separate programme hands out $11.3m for geothermal projects