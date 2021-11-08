Department of Energy

'Earthshot': US announces $100 a tonne carbon capture goal

Technology

White House launches new 'Carbon Negative Earthshot' in bid to accelerate development of direct air capture technologies and nature-based solutions

clock 08 November 2021 • 2 min read
