Government pledges £9m to Aston Martin luxury battery EV drive

Business Secretary visits Aston Martin HQ after announcing £9m to support over 2,500 local jobs and cutting-edge luxury battery EV platform

clock 23 October 2023 • 2 min read
'Significant step in the right direction': UK adopts ISSB climate disclosure standards

Government confirms UK company disclosures on climate change will use International Sustainability Standards Board baseline

clock 02 August 2023 • 3 min read
Retained EU Law Bill: Government places hundreds of UK green laws on the chopping board

Laws, regulations, treaties and decisions related to habitats, air quality, climate change, renewable energy, farming and fishing proposed for scrapheap under government plans

clock 11 May 2023 • 4 min read
'Shambles': Government rows back plans to ditch thousands of EU-derived laws

But more than 1,000 EU-derived laws are still set for the chop this year and it remains unclear how many have climate and environmental policy implications

clock 10 May 2023 • 7 min read
