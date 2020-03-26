Dell
Dell debuts new resource efficiency and climate goals
Technology company announces new sustainability goals for 2030, covering recycling, carbon emissions, and workforce equality
Dell's discovery: Closed loops require an open mind
The tech giant reveals how it is expanding its recycling and re-use efforts
SOS: Join the big businesses coming together to Save Our Seas
Dell's Louise Koch is looking for more businesses to join the tech giant's oceans plastics project
Dell and General Motors join effort to drive out ocean plastics
Group of businesses convened by NGO Lonely Whale to collaborate on first-ever commercial-scale ocean plastics supply chain
IBM reveals how it has slashed emissions by over a third since 2005
Tech giant says it has met ambitious climate goals four years early and is stepping up renewables investment