Deliveroo and Oxwash partner on waste-busting takeaway tub cleaning service
Takeaway containers will be washed and reused under new trial launching this summer in Oxford and London
Deliveroo partners with Elmovo to launch on-demand electric scooter rental
Food delivery giant to make emissions-free scooters available for rent in move to cut air pollution in London
Deliveroo delivers up pizza box recycling push
The majority of Brits are unaware they can't recycle a greasy pizza box - so Deliveroo is hoping to find a solution