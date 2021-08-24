ADVERTISEMENT

Deforestation-free beef

How traceability can tackle cattle-driven deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon

Biodiversity

How traceability can tackle cattle-driven deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon

IDH's global director of landscapes Matthew Spencer makes the case for 'farm to shelf' tracing of cattle in Brazil to combat deforestation of the Amazon rainforest

clock 24 August 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
03

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Green steel: Volvo becomes first ever customer for fossil fuel-free steel

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

17 August 2021 • 7 min read