DECC
Reports: Number 10 planning to revive Department of Energy and Climate Change
Minor reshuffle expected today as Boris Johnson prepares to replace Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith
Lib Dems pledge to revive Department of Energy and Climate Change
Party reportedly set to include plans for Whitehall reorganisation in upcoming manifesto
Election 2017: Ed Davey to fight for quick return to parliament
Former Energy and Climate Change Secretary among leading Lib Dems looking for a return to frontline politics this summer, as Greens confirm top target seat
A matter of life and death? How Blue Sky Bio plans to revolutionise AD biogas energy
BusinessGreen Technology Awards winner reveals how it is piloting technology that could more than double the efficiency of AD biogas generation
Will government's regulatory shake-up really help deliver a smart, flexible electricity grid?
Change in governance structure aims to boost flexible grid system and combat perceived conflicts of interest in National Grid
From DECC to BEIS to WWF
Gareth Redmond-King reveals why he has swapped Whitehall for WWF UK
25 Years of British Wind
RenewableUK's Emma Pinchbeck celebrates a quarter of a century of clean energy in the UK
Secret government papers show taxpayers will pick up costs of Hinkley nuclear waste storage
Documents show steps Whitehall took to reassure French energy firm EDF and Chinese investors
Could Westminster face dearth of energy and climate scrutiny with new select committee set up?
The scrapping of DECC was understandably followed by the disbanding of the parliamentary committee which scrutinised it, but could this lead to a hole in scrutiny of energy and climate change policies?
Official predictions of future energy use have one thing in common - they are all wrong
Andrew Warren argues that for 50 years governments have over-predicted future energy use, and they are continuing to make the same mistake
Iain Wright confirmed as chair of revamped Business Committee, as energy and climate change committee axed
ECC Committee scrapped in favour of new oversight body covering business, energy, and industrial strategy headed by Labour MP Iain Wright
Former Number 10 advisor warns emissions targets at risk without new nuclear and offshore wind surge
Essay hailing potential for nuclear power, offshore wind, energy efficiency, and electric cars fuels speculation about content of the government's imminent decarbonisation plan
Businesses seek long-term climate and energy policy plan from BEIS
Survey of large business energy users by consultancy Inenco reveals mixed feelings over creation of new BEIS department
How might post-Brexit environmental policy fare under BEIS?
S&P Global Ratings report assesses the UK's environmental ambitions in the wake of recent political and economic uncertainty
REA slams 'surprise' cut in RHI support for new biomass CHP plants
Renewable Energy Association claims changes could damage investor confidence and put new CHP biomass projects at risk
Reasons to be cheerful
Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan finds the bright side for the green economy in the UK's post-Brexit political landscape
An environmental 'To-Do' List for the May Government
WWF's Bernadette Fischler explores the urgent challenges new ministers have to address if the UK is to honour recent international environmental commitments
Reasons to be cheerful about DECC's demise
Bioregional's Nicholas Schoon argues the emergence of the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy represents an opportunity for green businesses
'Green Tories' complete ministerial line-up at revamped Business and Energy Department
Nick Hurd, Margot James and Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe will join new BEIS ministry headed by Greg Clark
Clean energy sector: PM 'must stick' to EU climate targets for 2020
Letter from 30 energy and environmental groups urges new PM to commit to 2020 renewables target regardless of Brexit
Green groups should embrace, not bemoan, the merger of DECC and BIS
Richard Howard at Policy Exchange argues that the decision to axe DECC opens up more opportunities than it closes down
Farewell DECC, cut off in your prime
The demise of the Department of Energy and Climate Change will not derail the UK's green economy, but it still sends all the wrong messages
DECC scrapped and cabinet reshuffle: the green economy reacts
Policy makers, green groups and businesses have their say on Theresa May's Whitehall changes and cabinet appointments
DECC scrapped as Greg Clark made Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary
Clark emerges as head of new department in major cabinet reshuffle by prime minister Theresa May