DCLG
Planning policy is still not up to scratch on sustainability
Proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework are a missed opportunity for green buildings, argues UKGBC's John Alker
Banks Group to appeal Druridge Bay decision
BREAKING: Banks Group slams decision by government to reject coal mine on climate grounds
Set 2030 zero carbon standard for new homes, construction sector urges
Letter from 50 construction and property business leaders calls on government to deliver long-term green building policy certainty
Government accused of energy efficiency regulation failure
EXCLUSIVE: Frustration grows as industry concern over implementation of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive dismissed by Department of Communities and Local Government
Landlords should not be allowed to dodge energy efficiency rules
Ground-breaking energy efficiency legislation risks being left with loopholes large enough for thousands of homes to slip through - the government must act