data centre
Global Briefing: Hopes build for New York Climate Summit breakthrough
USA offshore wind boost, Dutch climate court case, collapsing clean energy investment in Australia - a round up of green business news from around the world
Green data centre to use liquid immersion to cut emissions
Cornish data centre will be powered using on-site solar panels and local wind power
Microsoft to double internal CO2 tax as it plots 'tech first' sustainability path
Software giant will also join corporate push for US carbon tax
Google inks deal for power from 1.6 million solar panels
Tech giant reveals plans for two new US data centres to run on solar power
Five things we learned from Google's green power data dump
Google is intent on sourcing carbon-free energy 24 hours a day - but it's more difficult than it sounds
Soluna plans to clean up Bitcoin's energy issues with renewables
Huge wind farm in the Sahara will power data centres dedicated to crypto-mining
Microsoft's energy master plan
Ultimately, its innovations could become a big selling advantage for its cloud services
Why IBM obsesses over energy efficiency
Plus, perspective on why the cloud software giant doesn't use unbundled renewable energy certificates
All at sea: Microsoft trials renewables-powered underwater Orkney data centre
IT giant believes under water data centres powered by wave and tidal energy may help provide energy efficient, superfast internet browsing in future
Microsoft inks first Asia renewables deal in Sunseap rooftop solar tie-up
Technology giant will entirely power its Singapore data operations using solar electricity purchased from Sunseap's 60MW multi-rooftop array
Microsoft Seattle data centre to be powered by 'first of its kind' fuel cell technology
Solidpower currently installing 10 solid oxide fuel cells directly above each data server rack at one of Microsoft's Seattle data centres in bid to cut energy costs and emissions
Datacenter giant Equinix buys a bevy of Bloom fuel cells
Bloom Energy will install solid-oxide energy servers at 12 Equinix data centers in the United States
Apple confirms plans for second wind-powered Danish data centre
Tech giant says major new data centre facility will run entirely on local renewable power thanks to 30MW wind energy investment
SAP vows to go 'carbon neutral' by 2025
Business software giant aims to build on 100 per cent renewable electricity commitment with new plan to become 'carbon neutral'
Think green: Invest in the cloud
Switching to The Cloud can deliver significant cost, performance, and environmental gains
Data centres and energy consumption: A Donald Rumsfeld Conundrum
TechUK's Emma Fryer explores whether data centres are a help or a hindrance to efforts to curb UK energy use
Earlham Institute plans supercomputer switch to Iceland to slash energy costs 70 per cent
Research institute plans to harness Iceland's abundant supply of geothermal and hydroelectric power to cut carbon footprint and energy costs of its data centres
Renewables software firm QOS Energy secures €3m in fresh funding round
ETF Partners leads financing round aimed at developing QOS Energy's grid balancing and energy storage services
Google hails 'business sense' of going 100 per cent renewable powered in 2017
Company confirms it will reach milestone next year, underscoring its position as the world's largest purchaser of renewable power
Microsoft boots up largest wind power deal yet
IT giant announces two deals, securing it 237MW of US wind energy
How HP, Walmart and the US government are turning green procurement into a business opportunity
BusinessGreen spotlights the activities of three organisations embedding sustainability into their supply chain
New online tool to aid green data centre planning
Free online RenewIT tool enables data centre operators to compare over 60 locations in Europe based on their renewable energy costs
Smart meter IT system delayed until autumn
Government insists IT system delay will not affect overall target to roll out meters to 30 million homes and businesses by 2020
How 106-year-old Hitachi aims to lead on sustainability solutions
Only a relative handful of companies live to be centenarians, let alone get a chance to reinvent themselves for the digital age